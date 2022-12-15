Shop Local
Laredo Chamber of Commerce parts ways with CEO

File photo: Laredo Chamber of Commerce holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new location
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - After being in the position for a little over a year, the Laredo Chamber of Commerce has parted ways with CEO Gabriela Morales.

Morales took the position back in October of last year after previous CEO, Miguel Conchas announced his retirement.

According to a statement from the chamber, they cited “Philosophical differences on the management and operations” as the reason for their final decision.

Despite this decision coming unexpectedly and involuntarily, Morales said she is ready for her next endeavor.

“I’m just looking for the new opportunity,” said Morales. “I’m staying open and positive that I know that the best thing will come for me and yeah that’s what I leave. I leave fulfilled knowing that volunteers are now excited the staff is excited, the business community has a chamber that they can call home and also a new building for them with a new service delivery, so all of that really, it’s a great accomplishment that we have done together for the past year.”

During her time with the chamber, Morales was responsible for the Regresa Laredo Program that helped promote local businesses around town.

Meanwhile, the chamber said, a search committee will be formed in the next week and a formal post for the position will begin the first of the year.

