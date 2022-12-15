Laredo College President named recipient of Higher Education Award

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - LULAC is announcing the latest recipient of its Higher Education Award.

The award will be handed out at the group’s upcoming “Noche de Cabaret” during the Washington’s Birthday Celebration.

The honoree is Laredo College President Dr. Minita Ramirez.

Ramirez believes a lot of good comes from the tradition.

“This is their big scholarship fundraiser they do every year, and the proceeds of this event usually sums somewhere between $25,000 and $30,000,” said Ramirez. “They turn back into scholarships for this entire community, so we’re very grateful to their efforts. We’re very grateful to the work they’ve been doing for many, many years. Not only as part of WBCA, but also as part of citizens and community members of Laredo.”

Noche de Cabaret is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 at the Casa Blanca Ballroom event center.

