Laredo man found not guilty of crime speaks out on case

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After less than an hour of deliberation, a man accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is found not guilty.

It’s the verdict Homer Chavez was expecting after he bedeviled, he was falsely accused of the crime.

Chavez was arrested in 2021 after allegedly pointing a gun at another person identified as his neighbor; something his attorney Javier Guzman said was an accusation with no credible evidence.

“The district attorney’s office along with the Laredo Police Department could have gotten a search warrant to search the house that Mr. Chavez was staying at; they could’ve searched the vehicles around that house,” said Chavez’s attorney Javier Guzman. “They could’ve searched a backpack that supposedly was the place that Mr. Chavez was keeping the gun, but they chose not to do that.”

It’s a case Guzman said took too many unsettling turns.

For example, Guzman said, the only two reports on the case that were done by Chavez’s wife and the accuser were lost by the police.

“Both of those statements were lost, they were lost in the process, the defense was never able to obtain those statements,” said Guzman.

Chavez said he spent the last year contacting the mayor, city officials and the Laredo Police Department but never received a response.

“The reason that I’m telling my story here is because I want people to know that Laredo needs to do better in protecting their citizens from the corruptness that happened to me,” said Chavez. “It’s no secret that our criminal justice system is very flawed and corrupt. But my recent experiences must be told in order to avoid this from happening to someone else.”

The next step is to clear this felony off his criminal record.

“I could have been sentenced to serve 20 years in prison. This should be a wakeup call to Laredo that we deserve a better justice system, we deserve better representation and support from the people in power here in Laredo,” said Chavez.

Chavez said he will be filing a defamation lawsuit.

