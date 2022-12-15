Laredo Police arrest three men for possession of drugs

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An operation to crackdown on illegal drug activity results in three arrests.

The Laredo Police Department arrested Rene Flores, 42, Jose Antonio Ramirez, 34, and Edgar Eduardo Gonzalez, 34 in the case.

The incident happened on Tuesday, Dec. 13 when officers conducted an operation focusing on illegal drug activity going on near Jarvis Plaza.

Narcotics officers set up surveillance at the 1300 block of Matamoros and spotted three men conducting alleged drug transactions.

During the search, Flores mentioned that he had crack in his possession and revealed eight baggies containing a white rocky substance.

Police searched Ramirez and Gonzalez and found them to be in possession of marijuana.

Rene Flores was arrested on scene and charged with manufacturing/delivering controlled substance PG1 F/1; Jose Antonio Ramirez and Edgar Eduardo Gonzalez were each charged with possession of marijuana.

Authorities also determined that Gonzalez was wanted for burglary and theft out of the 111th District Court.

The Laredo Police Department encourages the community to call Crime Stoppers if they see any illegal activity.

