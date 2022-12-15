Laredo school districts respond to recent threat made by 19-year-old man

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are releasing more information about an incident that shook up many parents and students in Laredo.

On Wednesday night, KGNS reported that an alleged threat was made by a 19-year-old man who is now going through psychiatric evaluation

According to reports, the man allegedly made social media posts threatening violence toward an unnamed school campus.

Several law enforcement agencies, including the FBI deemed his posts to be a public threat.

Officials have not confirmed what school the threats were made to; however, both Laredo school districts spoke out about what procedures they must follow to ensure the safety of its students.

When it comes to public safety, law enforcement is ready to respond and when it comes to school threats, the issue takes top priority.

In light of the situation where several law enforcement agencies found the behavior of a 19-year-old man to be alarming, UISD Police say it is ready to investigate any credible threat and any movement happening on campus.

Sylvia Abrego, a UISD Police Officer said the district keeps an eye on people heading in and out of campuses.

We also reached out to LISD officials who say they have invested money into the technology to always be in constant communication with staff if a threat is made.

Both school districts continue to remind the public to report any suspicious activity to authorities by calling 911 and to not spread any misleading information on social media.

