Laredo’s overdose death rate increases

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Health Department is reporting a 100 percent increase in the number of overdose-related deaths.

According to the Laredo Health director, Dr. Richard Chamberlain, there is an increase in overdose-related moralities and response calls in the community.

In 2021, the health department recorded 19 overdose-related deaths; this year so far there have been 41.

On Thursday, the City of Laredo launched its campaign “The Overdose: one word. Many lives” to bring awareness about overdose, substance abuse, and mental health in the community.

“We want to make sure persons in the community are thinking twice when they are using recreational”, said Dr. Chamberlain. “And if they are users that they reach out to obtain the help for support and treatment that is available in our community. And for persons to have access to narcan which is a lifesaving treating for persons who may overdose due to opioids such as heroin.”

Narcan is sold at pharmacies the public; however, it is also accessible at the Laredo Fire Department, and the non-profits Pillar and Scan.

