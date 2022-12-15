Man wanted for indecency with child by sexual contact

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for indecency with a child.

Laredo Police are searching for this week’s most wanted fugitive, Christian Andres Bravo-Gil, 30.

The incident was reported on Aug. 24, 2021, after an outcry was made to a school counselor.

The Laredo Police Department Special Investigations Unit launched an investigation, and they were able to secure an arrest warrant for Bravo-Gil.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Bravo-Gil, please contact Laredo Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous and you may qualify for a cash reward.

