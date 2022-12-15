Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Man wanted for indecency with child by sexual contact

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for indecency with a child.

Laredo Police are searching for this week’s most wanted fugitive, Christian Andres Bravo-Gil, 30.

The incident was reported on Aug. 24, 2021, after an outcry was made to a school counselor.

The Laredo Police Department Special Investigations Unit launched an investigation, and they were able to secure an arrest warrant for Bravo-Gil.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Bravo-Gil, please contact Laredo Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous and you may qualify for a cash reward.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to barricaded man in north Laredo
Police respond to barricaded man in north Laredo
Man found not guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Man found not guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Paisanos arrive at Sames Auto Arena rest stop
Paisanos arrive at Sames Auto Arena rest stop
Car accident on Saunders and McPherson
Car accident on Saunders and McPherson
Local elementary placed in 'secure mode' after suspect flees from police
Local elementary placed in ‘secure mode’ after suspect flees from police

Latest News

Paisanos arrive at Sames Auto Arena rest stop
Paisanos arrive at Sames Auto Arena rest stop
Up close look at technology Texas DPS uses to increase border security
Up close look at technology Texas DPS uses to increase border security
Texas DPS uses technology to increase border security
Texas DPS uses technology to increase border security
Webb County commissioners approve secondary water source
Webb County commissioners approve secondary water source