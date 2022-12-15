Missing Texas man found in Webb County

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - After a 300-mile search, a central Texas man missing was found in Webb County.

On Tuesday afternoon, December 13, the Webb County Sheriff’s Office was called out to mile maker 35 on I-35. There, they found a 70-year-old man sitting on the road who appeared to be disoriented.

After the man was taken in, records showed the man was reported missing out of west Texas. He had left his home on Friday evening, December 9, and never returned.

The man was later reunited with his family.

