Mother seeks answers after son makes dangerous journey into U.S.

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A mother continues to wait for answers after her son attempted to cross into the country illegally in 2021.

According to Juana Morales Mosquedo, her son Juan Manuel Luna was last heard from on October 4, 2021. She said she was told by people who were traveling with him that he was left behind while making his journey to the U.S.

She contacted the Mexican consulate about a body possibly being found with her son’s identification on it. Since then, she’s been waiting on DNA results to identify the remains.

Officials with the Mexican consulate in Laredo said that the process to identify remains of Mexican migrants found along the border can take up to 18 months. Carlos Enrique Gonzalez Echeverria, the Mexican consulate in Laredo, said, ”For 52 cases that were reported of Mexican immigrants that deceased trying to come to the U.S., 16 of them are pending identification through analysis either by DNA or fingerprints.”

Morales Mosquedo said the officials with the consulate have told her they have to wait for the remains to be identified to determine the next step in the process.

