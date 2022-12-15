Nuevo Leon provides update on Colombia port of entry

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo received an update on one of the busiest ports of entry in our region, the Colombia Solidarity International Bridge.

A delegation from Nuevo Leon visited the gateway city.

Officials spoke about the success of the bridge in the trade industry between Mexico and the U.S.

Dr. Marco Antonio González Valdez, the Secretary of Regional and Agricultural Development of the Government of Nuevo León said the Colombia Bridge is the fastest border crossing with the United States.

During the visit, officials shared that currently more than five highways are under construction in Nuevo Leon which would each lead to the bridge.

“We guarantee that Colombia is the fastest crossing anywhere,” said Dr. Gonzalez Valdez. “We even offered to pay the freight if another bridge or another port beats us. Companies as Tesla and Lego already went into this challenge, and we already won. So, we want to show all the businesses that crossing their merchandise through Colombia is going to guarantee them a fastest time, but also is going to guarantee a secure way of getting their products across the border.”

The toll-free Camaron Colombia highway is expected to be finished in a year and the highway Gloria-Colombia is to be finished by April 2024.

Gonzalez said one example of the power this port of entry holds is that more than 70 percent of avocados consumed in the U.S. cross through the Colombia Bridge.

