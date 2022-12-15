Paisanos arrive at Sames Auto Arena rest stop

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The race to make it home for Christmas has officially begun for the thousands of travelers heading to Mexico for the holiday.

Wednesday, December 14 marked the beginning of one of the busiest weeks of the well-known ‘Paisano season.’

Currently, hundreds of cars full of people heading to Mexico are making a pit stop at Laredo’s Sames Auto Arena. This rest stop allows those travelers a space to rest but also offers resources. The Mexican government set up booths to help travelers fill out documents that will be needed to travel into Mexico.

Edna Sanchez who is traveling to Mexico said she feels a bit safer driving with a group into Mexico. “I feel very excited to see my family. It’s the first time I am going to have a Christmas reunion in more than 10 years. We’re going to have police in the front, middle, and back. You feel more secure because of the purchases you made, because you spend a lot of money and who knows if something happens on the road. You are safe,” said Sanchez. The caravan will head out around 5 a.m. on Thursday, December 15.

On Friday, December 16, Laredo will be hosting its annual paisano rest stop off I-35 on mile marker 13. The rest stop has individuals who help review and provide documents and guidance necessary for travelers. That will be happening until Sunday, December 18.

