Situation with barricaded man in north Laredo resolved without incident

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department has revealed new details about Tuesday night’s incident where a man barricaded himself inside a home on the 1600 block of Eagle Trace Drive.

Police say family members called in on December 13 about a 30-year-old man going through an emotional crisis.

Once officers arrived they noticed severe damage had been done to several parts of the home with the front yard littered with things that had been cut up with an ax or machete, police say.

According to police, the man was alone at the time and no evacuations of the neighborhood were necessary. Officers and negotiators were able to calm down the verbally combative man and he eventually exited the home without incident after about two hours.

Investigator Joe Baeza said, ”There’s a lot of speculation about this time of year and the fact that it’s automatically Christmas and so depression sets in and everybody starts having these episodes and that’s not really the case. I think it’s a culmination of different factors. Sometimes it’s people who have real psychological crises going on coupled with the fact that they don’t like to take their medication and then on top of that like to do things like alcohol or drugs that sometimes manifest the worst in these types of outcomes. Luckily, the officers were able to de-escalate the situation to a peaceful end.”

The man was taken into custody for an evaluation. Police say no charges have been made at this time and the incident is still under investigation.

