A very pleasant day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning grab your jackets were going to be in the upper 40s to low 50s this morning and around 11AM temps should increase into the 60s.

It’s going to be a pleasenat day with plenty of sunshine , calm winds and a high of 70 in the afternoon.

Tonight mostly clear around 8PM temperatures will drop into the 50s a low of 48.

Tomorrow cool a high in the upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies and with the increase of moisture rain chances will be possible.

Weekend into next week cool highs in the 50s to low 60s with rain chance daily .

Morning’s and night’s will continue to be cold in the upper 40s to low 50s. Have a great day.

