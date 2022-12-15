Shop Local
Webb County Sheriff’s Office awarded money for bulletproof vests
By Christian Del Rio
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - Thanks to a significant donation, the Webb County Sheriff’s Office will be able to update one of its most vital equipment.

More than $30,000 in donations from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation will be used to purchase more than 40 new bulletproof vests.

Sheriff Martin Cuellar said in order to keep deputies safe, the vests must be replaced every five years. “It’s very important that we come up with the equipment that they may need and this is one of them. Ballistic vests are something well-needed and we want to thank Firehouse Subs for giving us this opportunity to apply for the grant,” said Sheriff Cuellar.

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has donated over $4.5 million across the state of Texas.

