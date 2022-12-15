You still have a chance to cast your vote in the runoff elections

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - If you missed casting your vote during early voting for the runoff elections, you can still do so this coming weekend.

Election Day is happening on Saturday, December 17. Over 40 sites will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The races still on the ballot are for mayor and districts one and six.

