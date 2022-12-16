Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Agents arrest MS-13 Gang member with criminal record

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A Mexican National with an extensive criminal history is caught by Border Patrol.

On Dec.9 agents arrested a group of five undocumetned immigrants near an orphanage in south Laredo.

During processing, agents discovered that Reynaldo Vasquez, 32 had prior convictions and was believed to be a member of the MS-13 gang.

Vasquez was taken into custody for processing and will remain custody pending criminal charges for his immigration violation.

