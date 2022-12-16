Agents arrest MS-13 Gang member with criminal record

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A Mexican National with an extensive criminal history is caught by Border Patrol.

On Dec.9 agents arrested a group of five undocumetned immigrants near an orphanage in south Laredo.

During processing, agents discovered that Reynaldo Vasquez, 32 had prior convictions and was believed to be a member of the MS-13 gang.

Vasquez was taken into custody for processing and will remain custody pending criminal charges for his immigration violation.

