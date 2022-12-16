All systems go for WBCA Stars and Stripes Air show Spectacular

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A WBCA tradition that paints the skies red, white and blue is two months away.

The Stars and Stripes Air show Spectacular will take over the Laredo International Airport on Feb. 26, 2023.

Spectators will be able to use the Maher entrance at the airport to attend the event.

Nino Cardenas the assistant director for WBCA said one of the teams that will take on the skies this year will be the F-16 Viper demonstration team.

“Yes it’s a very family friendly event, it’s a unique event we invite everyone to come out and enjoy, it’s a lot of things to do, not only in there air, but static displays and like I said with children 12 and under free (entry), it’s a great event for the family,” said Cardenas.

Tickets adults cost $15

