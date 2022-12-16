Shop Local
Cigarroa High School educator named ‘Teacher of the Month’(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A class of sophomore students at Cigarroa High School were glowing with pride Friday morning after their teacher Verenisse Arellano was named KGNS’ Teacher of the Month for December.

Completely overwhelmed with excitement, Arellano received roughly 50 nominations from students, parents, and colleagues.

Each nomination described her as an excellent and supportive teacher who helps students through good and bad times.

When asked about her teaching methods, Arellano said her philosophy is to really listen to the students.

“I am an adult, but at the same time I can get to their level and make sure that they know that I’m here to understand them, to listen to them,” said Arellano. “As adults, we’re not all authority figures, most of the time because we’re adults, they may feel that, but I tend to be like, hey, let’s work hard and then we play hard, so as long as they were motivated to do stuff and I kept them motivated, I think that was the best thing I could do.”

The ‘KGNS Teacher of the Month’ program recognizes two teachers each month.

If you'd like to nominate a teacher, click here.

For more headlines. click here.

