City of Laredo opens paisano rest stop on I-35

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As the holidays get closer, the streets of Laredo will start to get busy as well as the roads leading into town.

On Friday morning, the City of Laredo welcomed thousands of travelers as it opened its paisano rest stop to the traveling public.

This year’s stop will be located at the south-bound side of I-35, right on mile marker 13.

Officials say the rest stop has been monumental in helping paisanos acquire the proper paperwork they need before entering Mexico.

“The point of this tent is to provide information regarding the different services that they will face once they enter Mexico like the car permits, the immigration permits etc.” said Carlos Enrique Gonzalez de Chavarria. “There will be many agencies like National de immigration, CBP, consulate of Mexico, Consulate of the Untied States here, so there will be many agencies and organizations that will provide information of interest to anyone that is going into Mexico.”

The rest stop will be fully operational from now until Sunday at 8 a.m.

TxDOT officials remind Laredo drivers to anticipate sporadic traffic influxes throughout the weekend.

