First hearing for City Council District 2 lawsuit takes place

By Alex Cano
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been over two weeks since a district two candidate filed a lawsuit against his opponent for allegedly violating a Texas election law.

Friday was the first court hearing in the case.

At the end of November, Candidate Ricardo Rangel filed a lawsuit against Daisy Campos.

The lawsuit claims over 50 people should not have voted in the district two race citing they had illegally moved into the district to vote.

On Friday, Judge Susan Reed met with both parties.

The next court hearing is expected to take place on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

On that date, Judge Reed will evaluate the order for a recount and a possible trial date.

The trial date could happen in January 2023.

The hearing will happen at 11:30 a.m. via Zoom.

