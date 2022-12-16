Jan 6 committee considers asking DOJ to look into criminal charges against Former President Trump

(AP) - The house select committee investigating the capitol riot is considering asking for criminal charges against former President Donald Trump.

A source says the Jan. 6 Committee may ask the Justice Department to pursue at least two charges; obstruction of an official proceeding, and conspiracy to defraud the federal government.

The DOJ has already launched a special counsel investigation focused on the former president in its extensive probe into the 2021 attack.

This is not the first time the committee has made these allegations against Donald Trump.

The lawmakers made similar accusations against Trump and his elections attorney in a past court proceeding and the judge agreed with them.

As part of the case, the judge found Trump and his lawyer was likely planning to defraud the U.S. as well as engaging in a conspiracy to obstruct Congress.

