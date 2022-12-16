Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Jane Fonda’s cancer is in remission 3 months after diagnosis

The two-time Oscar-winning actress and activist shared her health update with fans Thursday in...
The two-time Oscar-winning actress and activist shared her health update with fans Thursday in a blog post titled “Best Birthday Present Ever.”(HFPA Photographer)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Three months after announcing her diagnosis with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Jane Fonda said the cancer is in remission and she’s set to stop chemotherapy.

The two-time Oscar-winning actress and activist shared her health update with fans Thursday in a blog post titled “Best Birthday Present Ever.”

She turned 85 this week.

Fonda thanked those who prayed for her and sent her good wishes, saying she’s confident that played a role in her recovery.

Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a cancer that develops in the lymphatic system.

The American Cancer Society says it’s one of the most common types of cancer in the United States, making up about 4% of cases.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Texas man found in Webb County
Missing Texas man found in Webb County
Laredo man found not guilty of crime speaks out on case
Laredo man found not guilty of crime speaks out on case
File photo: Laredo Police Department
19-year-old under emergency detention following online threats against school campus
Police respond to barricaded man in north Laredo
Police respond to barricaded man in north Laredo
Laredo Police arrest three men for possession of drugs
Laredo Police arrest three men for possession of drugs

Latest News

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about Elon Musk
Images show the aftermath of shelling in Kryvyi Riha.
Russia launches major missile attack on Ukraine
Starbucks workers are planning to strike Thursday.
Starbucks workers plan 3-day walkout at 100 US stores
Richard Atchison was arrested and charged after allegedly throwing a Christmas tree at his wife.
Man accused of attacking wife with Christmas tree when asked to help make dinner