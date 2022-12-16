Shop Local
Judge Oscar Liendo holds annual Christmas Breakfast(KGNS)
By Roger Uvalle
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A decade-long tradition for Webb County employees, family, friends, and constituents is still going strong.

On Friday, Judge Oscar Liendo held his Christmas Breakfast celebration.

Judge Liendo and his brother, retired judge Hector Liendo, first started this annual Christmas breakfast several years ago and after two years of deal with the pandemic, he believes people are starting to get back to normal.

“I wish the community a very merry Christmas and of course, we understand that covid is still out there, just to be safe, safe of your surroundings and everyone to have a merry Christmas,” said Judge Liendo.

The spread included menudo, tamales, barbacoa and lots more.

