Laredo Police need help identifying woman tied to theft case

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help identifying a woman believed to be tied to a recent theft of an iPhone.

According to Laredo Police, the incident was reported on Nov. 3 at the McDonald’s located at 2101 E Saunders Street.

Laredo Police posted a picture of the woman who was seen wearing a yellow blouse with blue jeans.

If you have any information regarding the identity of or the location of the woman, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

Please reference #22-29180 when submitting your tips.

All calls will remain anonymous.

