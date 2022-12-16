Shop Local
National Wreaths Across America Day to take place Saturday

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An annual event meant to honor our fallen heroes across the nation is taking place in Laredo this weekend.

For the first time ever, the annual Wreaths Across America Day initiative will take place at the Laredo cemetery this Saturday.

Lynette Mead, one of the coordinators of the event, said they have been hard at work getting people to sponsor a wreath for a local veteran.

Thanks to her efforts, the group was able to obtain, 3,097 wreaths that will be able to cover the entire City of Laredo cemetery.

The event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the City of Laredo Cemetery located at 3200 Meadow Avenue.

Volunteers will meet at 8 a.m. with the ceremony starting at 10 a.m.

