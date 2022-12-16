Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Pop. Off the Clock Episode 9

By Brenda Camacho and Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s episode, the girls discuss rumors of a new relationship between musicians Dua Lipa & Jack Harlow (15:05-23:25) and the 2023 Golden Globe nominations (23:25-44:19). Plus, catch their recap of some of the most watched shows and docuseries like ‘Harry & Meghan’ (44:19-1:01:48) and ‘Wednesday’ (1:01:48-1:08:00).

Missing Texas man found in Webb County
Laredo man found not guilty of crime speaks out on case
Laredo Police arrest three men for possession of drugs
Police respond to barricaded man in north Laredo
