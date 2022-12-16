Preparations underway for Saturday’s runoff election

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are in the final stretch of the 2022 election cycle as the Webb County Elections Office prepares for the runoff election.

Many voters are expected to make their way to the polls to vote one more time.

From Borcher’s Elementary School, TAMIU and even the Laredo Fire Department building on Del Mar are some of the many polling locations to vote during Saturday’s runoff election.

According to Webb County Elections Administrator, Jose Luis Castillo, there are no reported issues this runoff cycle.

Castillo says staff and judges are gearing up and preparing their ballot cards, voting signs, and computer machines.

If you would like to vote at any polling site, you still can.

“We have 42 locations available around the city, it’s countywide voting again, anyone can vote at any location that is open,” said Castillo.

Castillo expects early voting results to be in at around 7 p.m. and the Election Day tally should come in after 10 p.m.

Castillo is expecting thousands of voters to cast their ballot this Saturday.

