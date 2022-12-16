Warmer Today

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning partly sunny this morning in the 50s with temps increasing into the upper 60s throughout the day.

Today pleasant ,Increasing clouds with calm winds a high of 73.

Tonight a cold front is expected to slide across the region leaving behind breezy and cool temps a low 47. Rain chance will be possible tonight into early Saturday morning .

Weekend looking cold highs in the mid 50s partly to mostly cloudy skies with rain chance continuing .

For next week highs go back up into the low 60s but it wont last long because on Tuesday another front is expected to pass across the region drooping highs in the 50s.

The big game changer in our temps will start by the end of next week , a strong cold front will arrive Thursday night into Friday morning dipping highs into the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s to 30s.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.