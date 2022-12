LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An accident on the highway is causing major traffic congestion.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident was reported on I-35 Exit 2.

This has prompted the closure of the Ugarte Street on Ramp.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area but if you are on the southbound lane, expect delays.

