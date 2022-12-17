Agents foil human smuggling attempt near Mines Road

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Five undocumented immigrants are taking into custody after agents foiled a human smuggling attempt near Mines Road.

The incident happened on Dec. 11 after Border Patrol agents witness a suspicious vehicle driving east on Mines Road.

As agents were about to run a record check on the vehicle, the driver, abruptly stopped and abandoned the vehicle.

Agents searched the vehicle and found five undocumented immigrants.

The five undocumented immigrants were taken into Border Patrol for processing and the driver was not found.

