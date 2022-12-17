Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Agents foil human smuggling attempt near Mines Road

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Five undocumented immigrants are taking into custody after agents foiled a human smuggling attempt near Mines Road.

The incident happened on Dec. 11 after Border Patrol agents witness a suspicious vehicle driving east on Mines Road.

As agents were about to run a record check on the vehicle, the driver, abruptly stopped and abandoned the vehicle.

Agents searched the vehicle and found five undocumented immigrants.

The five undocumented immigrants were taken into Border Patrol for processing and the driver was not found.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Texas man found in Webb County
Missing Texas man found in Webb County
Laredo man found not guilty of crime speaks out on case
Laredo man found not guilty of crime speaks out on case
File photo: Laredo Police Department
19-year-old under emergency detention following online threats against school campus
Laredo Police arrest three men for possession of drugs
Laredo Police arrest three men for possession of drugs
Police respond to barricaded man in north Laredo
Police respond to barricaded man in north Laredo

Latest News

All systems go for WBCA Stars and Stripes Air show Spectacular
Judge Oscar Liendo holds annual Christmas Breakfast
Cigarroa High School educator named ‘Teacher of the Month’
Preparations underway for Saturday’s runoff election