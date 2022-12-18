Dr. Victor Trevino Elected Laredo’s Next Mayor

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Political newcomer, Dr. Victor Trevino, will take the reigns as Laredo’s next mayor. Trevino defeated former City Councilmember Mercurio Martinez, III by nearly thirteen hundred votes. After the counting was complete, Trevino received 8,419 (54%) votes compared to Martinez’s 7,154 (46%). Nearly sixteen thousand people cast votes in the city runoff election that selected the final three members that will comprise the new city council. KGNS News spoke to an elated Dr. Trevino who said he will get right to work, “we have to get the master plan for the city that has not been shared, we have to look at the logistics the engineering.” Trevino adds, “the cost has to be informed to the public and then we’ll know exactly even if it’s an astronomical cost, we have to take care of it little by little.”

In the final two races local physician, Dr. Tyler King defeated Vish Viswanath with 58 percent of the vote to with the city council district six election. This seat was left vacant after incumbent councilmember, Dr. Marte Martinez, decided not to seek a second term. The loss is Viswanath’s second in the last two election cycles, after receiving the most votes in the general election only to lose in the runoff again.

In south Laredo, Gilbert Gonzalez, defeated Patty Tijerina-San Miguel by 437 votes. Gonzalez, who is brother to current County Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez, says he will be stepping down from his full tie job to focus on his new role as city councilmember.

On November 8th two other newcomers, Melissa Cigarroa and Daisy Rodriguez were also elected to their respective council seats. City Council will now schedule a special city council meeting to make the certify the election and officially swear in the three new members.

