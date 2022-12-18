Showers Late Tonight, Freeze Friday Morning

Shop Local
By Richard Berler
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A developing low pressure system over the gulf south of Brownsville may bring light rain late tonight and early Monday before some clearing occurs late Monday as the low moves east, away from south Texas. An arctic airmass will move south, preceded by warmer temperatures Thursday, and followed by a sharp, dramatic change to freezing temperatures by Friday morning.

Dr. Victor Trevino Elected Laredo’s Next Mayor
Laredo Police need help identifying woman tied to theft case
Migrants accuse well-established Laredo non-profit of taking advantage of the border crisis
Accident reported on I-35
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Judge Oscar Liendo holds annual Christmas Breakfast