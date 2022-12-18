Showers Late Tonight, Freeze Friday Morning

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A developing low pressure system over the gulf south of Brownsville may bring light rain late tonight and early Monday before some clearing occurs late Monday as the low moves east, away from south Texas. An arctic airmass will move south, preceded by warmer temperatures Thursday, and followed by a sharp, dramatic change to freezing temperatures by Friday morning.

