City of Laredo to activate new traffic signal on Del Mar and Broadcrest

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -The City of Laredo is advising the traveling public about a new traffic signal at a very busy intersection.

The city will set up a new traffic signal at the intersection of Del Mar Boulevard and Broadcrest Drive.

Starting on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 10 a.m., the light will be placed on all red flashing.

The traffic signals will then be fully activated and fully functional on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Drivers are advised to drive with caution and observe all traffic signs.

