City of Laredo to canvass votes from Saturday’s runoff elections

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Now that both Election Day and the runoff elections are behind us, the city will canvass the votes to make sure every ballot is accounted for.

According to the City of Laredo’s City Secretary Jose Valdez Jr., the election board is expected to meet on Tuesday December 27 at 8:30.

The board will count the last votes from people who are living out of town or those in the military.

Valdez said, once the canvassing of the votes is done, they can move forward with swearing in the elected candidates.

“So that’s the last day that they can count votes, officially, once they meet, they’ll send us the results and then we’ll canvass the election either the 27th or the 28th in the afternoon and then after that, once council accepts the canvassing and votes on it, they can get sworn in at any moment,” said Valdez.

He adds that this typically won’t change the final results because it’s about 10 to 15 votes.

The runoff election cost the city roughly $80,000.

