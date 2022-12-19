Shop Local
City of Laredo to hold Menorah Lighting Ceremony

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo will celebrate the second night of Chanukah with a special Menorah Lighting Ceremony.

On Monday, Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz will host and take part in the menorah lighting ceremony at City Hall at 5:15 p.m.

The event is sponsored by Chabad Texas Towns, with the participation of Jewish communities throughout Texas, including Laredo. Rabbi Saadya Kaufmann will preside over the ceremony.

Rabbi Kaufmann says the “The lighting of the menorah at City Hall  is a wonderful symbol of the religious diversity that is the hallmark of Laredo, TX and of this great country.”

Members of the Jewish communities across the state are expected to gather safely and participate in this celebration.

This is the second year the City of Laredo holds a Menorah Lighting Ceremony.

