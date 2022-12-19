City of Laredo to hold Toys for Tots Distribution event

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is looking to team up with the U.S. Marine Corps to spread some holiday cheer to kids in need.

On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the city and officials from the Marine Corps will be distributing some of the presents they collected during the Toys for Tots initiative.

It all gets underway at 6 p.m. at Jovita Idar El Progresso Park located at 6002 Thomas Avenue.

There will be plenty of Hot chocolate, cookies and a train ride for kids.

The toys will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

