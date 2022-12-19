Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

City of Laredo to hold Toys for Tots Distribution event

City of Laredo to hold Toys for Tots Distribution event
City of Laredo to hold Toys for Tots Distribution event(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is looking to team up with the U.S. Marine Corps to spread some holiday cheer to kids in need.

On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the city and officials from the Marine Corps will be distributing some of the presents they collected during the Toys for Tots initiative.

It all gets underway at 6 p.m. at Jovita Idar El Progresso Park located at 6002 Thomas Avenue.

There will be plenty of Hot chocolate, cookies and a train ride for kids.

The toys will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Victor Trevino Elected Laredo’s Next Mayor
Dr. Victor Trevino Elected Laredo’s Next Mayor
Driver dead, passenger injured in Loop 20 accident
Driver dead, passenger injured in Loop 20 accident
Authorites need help identifying woman tied to theft case
Laredo Police need help identifying woman tied to theft case
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Showers Late Tonight, Freeze Friday Morning
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide

Latest News

Laredo takes part in Wreaths Across America Day
Laredo takes part in Wreaths Across America Day
Gilbert Gonzalez elected as City Council member for District One
Gilbert Gonzalez elected as City Council member for District One
Gilbert Gonzalez
Gilbert Gonzalez elected as City Council member for District One
Dr. King elected as Councilmember for District Six
Dr. King elected as Councilmember for District Six