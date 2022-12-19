Shop Local
Dr. King elected as Councilmember for District Six

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Another doctor will now take the seat for City Council District Six.

Dr. Tyler King faced off against Vish Viswanath in the runoff elections and came out on top with over 2,000 votes in his favor.

Since the start of his campaign, Dr. King has been vocal about his plans for District Six, one of which is creating a recreational facility for the residents who reside in District Six.

“I want to focus on giving us a better quality of life overall,” said Dr. King. “So we need either a rec center or boys & girls club, something equivalent. That’s something I think we pay a lot of taxes in District Six and, just like a lot of places in the city, but we’re one of the parts where the district doesn’t have that. We have a lot of houses, we have a lot of restaurants, but not everybody is part of the country club, and not everybody has a pool in their backyard. These are hot summers, and we need more things to do for our community in the summer.”

