Driver dead, passenger injured in Loop 20 accident

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A severe car accident on a busy Laredo road leaves one man dead and another in serious condition over the weekend.

The incident happened at the corner of Loop 20 and Saunders at around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to Laredo Police, the car reportedly crashed into a light pole.

Both the 24-year-old driver and a the 19-year-old passenger were transported to a hospital.

The driver was later pronounced dead; meanwhile, the passenger remains in serious condition.

The accident is currently under investigation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.