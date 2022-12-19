Driver dead, passenger injured in Loop 20 accident
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A severe car accident on a busy Laredo road leaves one man dead and another in serious condition over the weekend.
The incident happened at the corner of Loop 20 and Saunders at around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.
According to Laredo Police, the car reportedly crashed into a light pole.
Both the 24-year-old driver and a the 19-year-old passenger were transported to a hospital.
The driver was later pronounced dead; meanwhile, the passenger remains in serious condition.
The accident is currently under investigation.
