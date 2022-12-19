Gilbert Gonzalez elected as City Council member for District One

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Two candidates faced-off hoping to fill the seat for City Council District One after incumbent, Rudy Gonzalez termed out after serving eight years.

At the end of the night, Gilbert Gonzalez came out on top with over 1,000 votes in his favor while Patty Tijerina-San Miguel received over 800 votes.

According to Webb County Elections Administrator Jose Luis Castillo, canvasing the votes will take place Dec. 28.

