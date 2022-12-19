Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Gilbert Gonzalez elected as City Council member for District One

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Two candidates faced-off hoping to fill the seat for City Council District One after incumbent, Rudy Gonzalez termed out after serving eight years.

At the end of the night, Gilbert Gonzalez came out on top with over 1,000 votes in his favor while Patty Tijerina-San Miguel received over 800 votes.

According to Webb County Elections Administrator Jose Luis Castillo, canvasing the votes will take place Dec. 28.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Victor Trevino Elected Laredo’s Next Mayor
Dr. Victor Trevino Elected Laredo’s Next Mayor
Driver dead, passenger injured in Loop 20 accident
Driver dead, passenger injured in Loop 20 accident
Authorites need help identifying woman tied to theft case
Laredo Police need help identifying woman tied to theft case
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Showers Late Tonight, Freeze Friday Morning
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide

Latest News

Gilbert Gonzalez elected as City Council member for District One
Gilbert Gonzalez elected as City Council member for District One
Dr. King elected as Councilmember for District Six
Dr. King elected as Councilmember for District Six
Dr. Tyler King
Dr. King elected as Councilmember for District Six
Driver dead, passenger injured in Loop 20 accident
Driver dead, passenger injured in Loop 20 accident