Juan David Ortiz transferred to state penitentiary

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - Former Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz is on his way to a state penitentiary more than a week after being found guilty of capital murder.

On Monday morning, Ortiz, the former federal agent convicted of killing four women in 2018, left the Webb County Jail en route to the state penitentiary.

Ortiz will be serving his life sentence without parole for the murders.

Up until this past Friday, Sheriff Martin Cuellar said Ortiz was constantly filing complaints with jail staff and with the Texas Commission on jail standards.

Sheriff Cuellar said Ortiz’s complaints were addressed but were found unsubstantiated.

The state penitentiary Ortiz will be sent to will not be disclosed for his safety.

