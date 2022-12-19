Laredo Police investigating Sunday’s fatal accident on Loop 20

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo authorities continue to investigate a fatal vehicle crash that claimed the life of one man and left another in serious condition.

The accident happened early Sunday morning at the corner of Loop 20 and Saunders.

According to Laredo Police, the vehicle crashed into a light pole.

According to law enforcement, Orlando Morales Jr, 24, was the driver and Pedro Gonzalez, 19 was the passenger.

Morales was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead; meanwhile, Gonzalez remains in serious condition.

Investigator Joe Baeza said they are pending more information.

“As part of the ongoing investigation there will be a toxicology done on the victim. To see if there was anything in his system that inhibited from driving,” said Baeza. “Our message is to drive more carefully. Really there’s not much traffic at 3 in the morning, at the same time these weather conditions we are having there’s slick roads, it’s wet. This coming weekend we are expecting a freeze. All these things combine you’re going to have to change your driving habit to adjust to the climate.”

