Laredo Police searching for driver tied to fatal hit and run accident

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating the driver allegedly tied to a hit and run accident

The Laredo Police Department is searching for Ramiro Arael Hernandez Campillo, 41.

Campillo is believed to be the driver of the Chevy Trailblazer tied to the hit and run accident that killed a pedestrian on Dec. 9 on Guadalupe Street at around 8:30 p.m.

According to police, it is believed that Campillo may have sold the vehicle in attempt to distance himself from the car or connection to the case.

If anyone has purchased an older model, dark Chevy Trailblazer, you are urged to contact police.

If you have any information on Campillo’s whereabouts, you are also urged to call Laredo Police 956-795-2800 or Laredo Crimestoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

