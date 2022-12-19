Laredo takes part in Wreaths Across America Day

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - For the first time in Laredo, hundreds took part in the national Wreaths Across America event.

Over 3,700 wreaths were laid on veterans’ graves at the City of Laredo Cemetery.

A convoy including a truck carried the wreaths from Harley Davidson shop to the cemetery.

Volunteers and family members of the fallen heroes placed the wreaths on the tombstones.

Also joining the ceremony were students from Milton Elementary who released balloons into the sky as a way to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“This is to honor of course our fallen heroes and this is to remember, honor, and teach,” said Milton Elementary teacher, Claudia Ochoa Roja. “It’s just to give the children an insight on the ultimate sacrifice that these heroes made and to teach them that freedom is not free and they paid the ultimate price and just to instill in them since they’re little to understand what it’s really about.”

Fallen hero Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza’s mother was also present during the event.

