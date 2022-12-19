Pleasant day with big changes by the end of the week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good Monday morning were starting off with light rain and cold temps in the 40s .

Cloudy skies with some sunny in the afternoon, temps will increase into the 50s a high of 59.

Tonight partly cloudy and cold a low of 47.

Tomorrow and for the next couple of days highs will be slightly warmer in the upper to low 60s.

Mornings and nights will still be cold in the upper 40s but get ready for the big change.

On Thursday afternoon a strong artic cold front will be blasting across South Texas and temperatures are expected to drop significantly Thursday night into the weekend .

Also for Thursday night into Friday elevated fire weather conditions might be possible due to low humidity levels and windy conditions gust 26MPH.

There’s more strong winds and cold temperatures will produce wind chill values in the teens Thursday night and Friday night .

Get ready for the change extra layer of clothing , pets and check on your relatives .

Have a great day.

