Scan Laredo to hold winter clothing and toy drive

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A local organization is looking to keep our community warm this winter and they are turning to the community for help.

Scan Laredo is hosting a Winter Clothing Drive for children and youth all this week and you can help provide these essential items for Scan’s shelters and programs that need it the most.

From Monday, Dec. 19 up until Friday, Dec. 23, Scan will be collecting winter clothes to provide for the youth, children and teenagers in need.

SCAN Winter Clothing Drive (KGNS)

You can take your new donation to their drop-off facilities from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

They are located at 1605 Saldana Avenue and 1702 Hendricks Avenue.

Scan is also having a toy drive!

They are accepting gifts for toddlers, children, and teens.

Monetary donations are also welcomed.

The toy drive ends on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

SCAN to hold Christmas Toy Drive (KGNS)

