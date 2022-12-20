Agents arrest MS-13 Gang member

Shop Local
By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A Mexican National with gang ties is arrested by Border Patrol.

The arrest happened on Dec. 18 when agents assigned to the north station apprehended several undocumented immigrants traveling northwest of Laredo.

Record checks revealed that, Jose Carlos Arellano-Cossio, 33 was an active gang member of the MS-13 Gang.

Agents arrested Arellano-Cossio and the other individuals and took them in for processing.

Driver dead, passenger injured in Loop 20 accident
Juan David Ortiz transferred to state penitentiary
Laredo Police searching for driver tied to fatal hit and run accident
City of Laredo sheds light on Hanukkah traditions
