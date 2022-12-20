Agents foil human smuggling attempt at I-35 checkpoint

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With more and more people traveling this holiday season, Border Patrol agents have been able to stop several human smuggling attempts.

Recently, one happened over the weekend. At the I-35 checkpoint, agents saw a person inside the Windjammer of a trailer during primary inspection.

At the secondary inspection, agents found five people hidden inside the trailer.

All were in the country illegally. They were taken into custody and processed accordingly.

