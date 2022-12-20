AHEC launches Week of Service Program for high school students

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Area Health Education Center or AHEC is kicking off its ‘Week of Service’ program.

High school students from ninth grade to twelfth grade will be able to learn about leadership and teamwork while also gaining community service hours.

Students are also given the opportunity to make a difference by supporting our community members and the environment.

“This will definitely help students and I can tell you that because we had testimonials from people that have gone through the project that participate in similar activities, now that some are going to medical school or another professional program, they look for ways to help the community because of the feeling that they got from doing this type of service,” said Julie Bazan.

Some of the activities involve helping organizations such as the Salvation Army and even the Laredo Animal Protective Society.

Students who would like to take part in the program can call 956-712-0037.

