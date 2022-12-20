Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

City of Laredo to open warming center on Thursday

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In anticipation of the cold weather that is expected to arrive later this week, the City of Laredo will open a warming center.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s on Thursday night into Friday morning.

Due to the freezing cold conditions, the City of Laredo will set up a warming center that will be open to the public on Thursday evening.

Noraida Negron, the City of Laredo Communications Administrator said the good news is that we are not expecting any precipitation of any kind, but it’s best to be proactive.

“The city of laredo has decided to open a warming shelter at Haynes Recreation Center starting on Thursday evening. This is from 6 p.m. until 8 a.m. the next morning on Friday”, said Negron.

The city will continue to monitor the weather to see if they need to extend operations for the shelter.

