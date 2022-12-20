City of Laredo sheds light on Hanukkah traditions

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - To celebrate the second night of Hanukkah, the City of Laredo took part in the second annual Menorah Light Ceremony on Monday evening.

City officials say with a growing engagement of Chabad in the community, it’s a tradition that’s important to recognize.

The eight lamps on the menorah represent the eight days of Hanukkah.

Rabbi Saadya Kaufmann with Chabad Texas Towns was joined by Mayor Pete Saenz to light the menorah for the second day of Hanukkah.

“The idea is that every day you want to constantly grow. You want to add light. You want to add more and more into the world, and more goodness,” said Rabbi Kaufmann.

It’s a celebration they say reminds the community to always be open minded and embrace acceptance even if others intent harm.

“There’s definitely been a lot more incidents. There’s definitely been a lot of more rhetoric and things online, and famous people with big microphones are saying things that really cause danger and harm to people,” said Rabbi Kaufmann. “And there have been unfortunately many actual attacks. And the response always has to be, we have to counter it with good.”

Members of the community say they have been more vigilant at their synagogue after national events.

“We have taken measures and we have been educated of how to protect the community and the shul, have security there,” said Raul Slomski Flores.

Mayor Pete Sais believes by holding these types of events, it helps spread awareness and show support to all beliefs.

“It’s important for us, especially as a mayor for me to recognize that this wide religious expression is very much part of our constitution. It’s the First Amendment right that we have. And I encourage that too,” said Mayor Saenz.

Rabbi Kaufmann said the interest in Judaism continues to grow throughout Texas and South Texas and these events help spread the knowledge of Judaism.

Flores invites those who follow Judaism to participate in their events.

